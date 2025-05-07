Steelers hosting second annual "SteelHERS" Social this weekend at Acrisure Stadium

When it comes to NFL fan bases, the Steelers frequently come to mind as one of the biggest, but did you know that it's made up of 60% women?

It's true; the Steelers have one of the largest female fan bases in the NFL, and this weekend, there's a chance for all of you to get together and celebrate your passion for this team.

The second annual "SteelHERS" event will be held at Acrisure Stadium, and it's a great opportunity to meet some current players, along with other like-minded women who love football and the black and gold.

"We like to think of it as if you are a girl or a woman who has a passion for football, we want to help you find your place in the sport," said Cecelia Cagni, Steelers Director of Corporate Communications. "Whether that's through Girls Flag, or the Women of Steel platform, and this event this weekend."

For the diehards, it's a weekend when dreams can come true and memories can be made.

"Everything exceeded my expectations when I got to meet Troy Polamalu, who is the one player who has escaped meeting me somehow," said lifelong Steelers fan Susan Shirey. "I really enjoyed it, I had a 'Here We Go' friendship bracelet, we got on the field, we got to take some passes, and we really enjoyed it."

The event is set for this Saturday at Acrisure Stadium from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and it will include locker room access, X's and O's with current players and coaches, a yoga session, photobooth, giveaways, and more.

You can check out more details on the event, as well as purchase tickets, on the Steelers' website at this link.