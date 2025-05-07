Watch CBS News

Steelers set to host 2nd annual SteelHERS event

The Steelers' fan base is made up of 60% women and with that fact in mind, the team is hosting its second-annual SteelHERS Social at Acrisure Stadium. KDKA-TV Sports' Cassidy Wood gives us the details!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.