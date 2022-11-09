Steelers sign kicker Matthew Wright to 53-man roster

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers announced this morning that they have signed kicker Matthew Wright off of Kansas City's practice squad.

Kicker Chris Boswell is reportedly still dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of the October 30 game in Philadelphia.

Wright has kicked in 19 NFL games and has hit 28 of 32 field goal attempts as well as 28 of 30 extra point attempts.

He set a career-long field goal this year in week 5 against the Raiders when he knocked down a 59-yard attempt.

This isn't Wright's first stint with the Steelers, he originally signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 draft, was released prior to the season, and spent time in the XFL.

After that, he returned in 2020, and played in three games, hitting four of four field goal attempts and seven of seven extra point attempts.

The Steelers will play the New Orleans Saints this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.