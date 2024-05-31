Steelers' Miles Killebrew says team is embracing changes to kickoffs for upcoming NFL season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- All Pro special-teamer Miles Killebrew says the Steelers are focusing on making sure they understand the NFL's changes to kickoffs ahead of the upcoming season.

The NFL is implementing a new style of kickoffs for the 2024 season. Only 22% of kickoffs were actually returned last year, with everything else being a touchback.

To change those numbers, the NFL is taking a page out of the XFL's playbook. There will be no running starts to help limit injuries and the ball must be returned.

Steelers safety Miles Killebrew celebrates after blocking a punt against the New England Patriots on Dec. 7th, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay/KDKA

It's going to be interesting to see how teams plan for these new rules and most players believe the preseason games will be very important as they figure this all out.

"The biggest change is that it's actually going to be a play now," said Steelers All Pro special-teamer Miles Killebrew. "You know, teams are incentivized to return the ball and with player safety initiatives taking the forefront of the attention, they're taking a lot of the running off of the play itself. We're very interested here in Pittsburgh with making sure we have a full grasp on the rules because the rules are so fresh. So once we fully understand what can be utilized and what advantage we can gain, it's only then that we'll be able to practice that."

OTA's have just one more week remaining before mandatory mini camp will get underway ahead of training camp.

An offseason of changes for the Steelers

The Steelers revamped their quarterback room earlier this year, signing Russell Wilson to the $1.21 million veteran's minimum after the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback was released by Denver. Kenny Pickett was traded to Philadelphia and Justin Fields was acquired in a trade with Chicago and the team let Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky both leave during free agency. Kyle Allen was also signed as a free agent.

Changes at the quarterback position weren't the only ones the team made, however, as wide receiver Diontae Johnson was dealt to the Carolina Panthers in early March.