Steelers sign running back Jaylen Warren to 2-year contract extension

The Steelers signed running back Jaylen Warren to a two-year contract extension on Monday that will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2027 season.

Warren originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

The extension includes a $5.95 million signing bonus, which will give him more than $7 million this year, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.

In three seasons, Warren appeared in 48 games, earning 346 carries for 1,674 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 127 receptions for 894 yards.

In 2024, Warren appeared in 15 games, finishing with 120 carries for 511 yards and one touchdown.

2025 team captains unveiled

After a players-only vote, the Steelers on Monday also unveiled the team's 2025 captains.

They include a new arrival in quarterback Aaron Rodgers, veteran defensive players in Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt, and safety Miles Killebrew on special teams.

This is the 15th time in his career that Rodgers has been selected as a team captain. He was a team captain for 12 of his 18 years in Green Bay and the last two years with the New York Jets.

Heyward is a defensive captain for the 11th consecutive year. Only Ben Roethlisberger has been voted a Steelers captain more times than Heyward, with Roethlisberger receiving the honor 13 times, according to the Steelers.

Watt is a defensive captain for the fifth time in his career. Watt was also captain in 2020 and from 2022 through 2024.

This is the fourth time Killebrew was selected as special teams captain, previously earning the honor from 2022 through 2024.