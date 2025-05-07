Steelers host hiring event at Saint Vincent College for training camp event staff

Though the NFL Draft recently wrapped up, another "draft" of sorts was underway on Wednesday at Saint Vincent College to find staff for the Steelers' upcoming training camp at the school.

This hiring event was run by the Steelers, and the team told KDKA-TV that this job fair was set up to fill event staff jobs like parking lot attendants and crowd control personnel.

Several first-time applicants showed up to interview, but some returning staffers like Franke Devae Crosby, who spent last year working the gate and greeting fans, were coming into camp.

When asked what she loved so much about working training camp last year, Devae said, "Experiencing new things and meeting new people. When you work with a whole bunch of people from different places, it gives you more experience in life. So, I really liked doing that the most and just meeting new people in general."

Requirements for these staff jobs include being able to walk sometimes long distances, standing for long periods of time, and a willingness to keep fans and players safe.

Dr. Jeff Mallory, the Executive Vice President and COO of Saint Vincent College, says they are very proud of their more than 60-year partnership with the Steelers, and he says the excitement on campus is building and that preparations for camp are well underway.

"It's always great for us as we ramp up here for training camp," Dr. Mallory said. "We are looking forward to ushering the Pittsburgh Steelers in once again here to Saint Vincent College. We have already started walking the grounds, and what takes place there is that a group or a contingency of us walks campus to walk in the shoes of what the fans and players experience when they are here at training camp. We see things that need fixed, and we see things that need to be enhanced. And we also overlay what needs fixed and improved, with how training camp when last year and the previous years as well."

The Steelers will report to training camp sometime in late July, however, an official start date to camp has not yet been announced.