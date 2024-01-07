Steelers earn spot in AFC playoffs, will face Buffalo Bills in Wild Card matchup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it into the NFL's postseason and will be squaring off with the Buffalo Bills next weekend in the Wild Card round.

The Steelers' qualifying for the playoffs wasn't an easy road, with their odds of getting into the postseason being as low as 5% just a few weeks ago, sitting with a 7-7 record heading into Week 16.

The Steelers took care of their own business this weekend, beating the Ravens on the road in Baltimore. They also got the help they needed as the Tennessee Titans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars today, opening the door for Pittsburgh to get into the playoffs.

In tonight's Sunday Night Football matchup between the Bills and the Dolphins, the Bills came out on top, setting up next week's Wild Card matchup in Buffalo.

Kickoff is expected to be at 1 p.m. on Sunday on KDKA-TV.

Will T.J. Watt be able to play?

Whether or not the Steelers have their star linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year candidate in T.J. Watt for the playoff game in Buffalo is still up in the air.

Watt left Saturday's game against the Ravens with an injury and early reports suggest that he's dealing with an MCL sprain.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin will hold his weekly press conference on Tuesday and will perhaps provide more clarity to the situation and Watt's potential availability then.

How the Steelers bounced back to make the postseason

The team found its footing on the offensive side of the football with Mason Rudolph taking the reins at quarterback, winning three straight games against Cincinnati, Seattle, and Baltimore.

Rudolph took over at quarterback after the team's dismal start to the month of December where they dropped three straight games against the Cardinals, Patriots, and Colts.

Two of those losses came at home against teams who only had two wins each.

When Rudolph took over for the team's Christmas Eve weekend matchup with the Bengals, winning out was their only path to a possible postseason spot, and they did just that.

In the three games that Rudolph started for the Steelers, the team's offense found ways to score that seemed impossible for long stretches of the season -- one that resulted in offensive coordinator Matt Canada being fired near the midway point.

With the Bengals in town from Cincinnati, Rudolph passed for 290 yards, linking up with George Pickens for two touchdowns in a 34-11 win.

On the road in the Pacific Northwest, the Steelers beat the Seahawks in Seattle for the first time since 1983 as the team's two-headed rushing attack pounded the football with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combining for 202 yards. Rudolph added 275 yards in the air in the 30-23 win.

Lastly, in less than desirable weather conditions, the Steelers pulled out a 17-10 win over the Ravens in Baltimore with another ground and pound game from Harris, who ran for 112 yards and a touchdown.