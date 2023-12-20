Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee's suspension upheld
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The suspension of Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee was upheld on Wednesday.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the NFL announced that Kazee's suspension for the rest of the regular season was upheld by hearing officer James Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association. Thrash did rule that Kazee is eligible to return to the active roster for the playoffs if the team makes it.
