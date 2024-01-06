Report: Steelers' T.J. Watt believed to have suffered MCL sprain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a left knee injury and did not return.

Watt went down in the third quarter after his leg collided with the leg of teammate Montravius Adams. Watt left the field under his own power but with some assistance from the Steelers' medical staff.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter posted to X that the Steelers' defensive star potentially suffered an MCL sprain and wanted to return to the game, but the team's medical staff did not grant Watt's request. Watt will undergo further testing to determine the injury's severity.

Steelers believe Defensive-Player-of-the-Year candidate T.J. Watt suffered a sprained MCL vs. the Ravens pending further testing, per source. Watt wanted to go back into the game with the injury, but the Steelers wouldn’t allow it. pic.twitter.com/twXXW9h1Tg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2024

Watt currently leads the NFL in sacks with 19, earning two more during Saturday's game before he departed.