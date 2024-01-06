Watch CBS News
Report: Steelers' T.J. Watt believed to have suffered MCL sprain

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a left knee injury and did not return.

Watt went down in the third quarter after his leg collided with the leg of teammate Montravius Adams. Watt left the field under his own power but with some assistance from the Steelers' medical staff.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter posted to X that the Steelers' defensive star potentially suffered an MCL sprain and wanted to return to the game, but the team's medical staff did not grant Watt's request. Watt will undergo further testing to determine the injury's severity.

  Watt currently leads the NFL in sacks with 19, earning two more during Saturday's game before he departed.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 8:58 PM EST

