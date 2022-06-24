Steelers announce themes for 2022 regular season games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Now that the Steelers have first-round pick Kenny Pickett signed, it's time to look forward to training camp and the 2022 season.

On Thursday, the team announced the theme for two preseason games as well as eight regular-season games.

Among the promotions will be the usuals, including alumni weekend, Steelers 2022 Hall of Honor class, Salute to Service, and My Cause, My Cleats.

There also will be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the famous catch by then-rookie running back Franco Harris in the Steelers' 13-7 playoff win over the Oakland Raiders at Three Rivers Stadium.

The full list can be found below.

August 13 vs. Seattle (Preseason): Homecoming game with Steelers legends to kick off the season



Individual game tickets are on sale now and can be found on the Steelers website.