State Rep. introduces amendment to Senate Bill that would require PSU to provide information on Joe Paterno statue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pa. state representative has introduced an amendment to a bill in the Senate that would require Penn State University to provide information about the whereabouts and condition of the school's statue of Joe Paterno in order to receive state funding.

Rep. Aaron Bernstine, who represents parts of Butler, Beaver, and Lawrence counties introduced the amendment to Senate Bill 1283, which focuses on funding for state-related universities, including Pitt, Penn State, Temple, and Lincoln.

In the amendment introduced by Bernstine, Penn State would be required to submit a report about the location and condition of the school's statue that had previously stood outside Beaver Stadium in honor of former football coach Joe Paterno. The report would be required to be submitted to both the House and Senate's Education Committees in order to receive its yearly funding from the state.

The school would also have to publicly post the information on its website.

In 2012, the statue was removed and taken to an unnamed location following the child sex abuse scandal involving Jerry Sandusky.

In Senate Bill 1283, the funding for the 2022-23 fiscal year appropriated to Penn State would amount to over $240 million.