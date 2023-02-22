Watch CBS News
Start of Lenten season means it's fish fry time

By Kristine Sorensen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The start of the Lenten season also means it's fish fry time.  

On Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent, Catholics are to abstain from eating meat. That means from fire halls to churches, the friers are back up and running.

At St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Homestead, the menu is large. Haluski, tuna casserole, spaghetti and a table full of desserts. Martin Herrle, a maintenance worker at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, said, "It takes a lot, but it's worth it."

Father Daniel Sweeney says 150 people volunteer at the church and at St. Agnes in West Mifflin, but he said it's about much more than the food.

"People just enjoy coming and sitting. Some will stay for two hours just kibitzing and talking," Sweeney said. 

Volunteer Judy Watts added, "It's like family. It really is."

This church hopes to net about $70,000 over Lent from food sales and auctions.

When it comes to who has the best fish fry around, the folks here say their food speaks for itself.

"We do. Definitely. I've tasted other fish," Watts said.

Father Sweeney added, "Everyone claims they have the best. I tell people to be the judge. The number of people who come to ours, the repeat customers, we have them coming from as far as West Virginia to come here. If you're coming from West Virginia, you're going to pass a lot of fish fries to come here."

Click here for our annual fish fry guide!

