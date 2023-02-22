KDKA Fish Fry Guide 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Lenten season is here. If that means you'll be forgoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you're in luck! The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back!

So, go on, plan ahead and find some great places to grab the catch of the day! For more information on the Lenten season in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, visit their website here.

Not on our list? Submit your fish fry to us by clicking here: Fish Fry Submissions

KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE

All Saints Parish

St. Conrad Social Center

125 Buttercup Rd., Butler, Pa. 16001

When: Fridays of Lent, Feb. 17-March 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost:

Fried or Baked Fish, French Fries or Gluten-free Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans, Coleslaw, Bread & Butter, Dessert - $15

Order in person or online here

Click here for more information.

Archangel Gabriel Parish

St. Malachy Cafeteria

343 Forest Grove Rd., Coraopolis, Pa. 15108

When: Fridays of Lent, starting Feb. 24. Pick up or eat in from 12-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost listed at this link

Call for Takeout: 412-771-0848

Click here for more information.

Blessed Trinity Parish

St. Albert the Great Church Parish Center Hall

3198 Schieck St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15227

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-440-0221

Click here for the parish website.

Christ the Divine Shephard

St. Bernadette Church Dining Hall

245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville, Pa. 15146

When: Fridays of Lent, Feb. 24-March 31 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: Fried/baked fish, fried shrimp, pizza, grilled cheese, haluski and more

Order online here

Click here for more information.

Corpus Christi Parish

St. Barbara Church Hall

45 Prestley Rd., Bridgeville, Pa., 15017

When: Fridays, March 3, 17, 31. Lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Dinner from 4-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Divine Grace Parish

St. Ferdinand Church Oldenski Hall

2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday - Lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Takeout only) and Dinner from 4-7 p.m.; Extended Good Friday hours from 3-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: hand-breaded/baked fish, fish tacos, pierogies, halushki, pizza and more

Call for Takeout: 724-776-2899

Click here for more information.

Divine Grace Parish

St. Gregory PTG Lenten Fish Fry

2 West Beaver St., Zelienople, Pa. 16063

When: Fridays of Lent from Feb. 24-March 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: fried fish sandwiches, shrimp, pizza and more.

Call for Takeout: 724-452-8010 after 3:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Divine Redeemer Parish

St. James School Cafeteria

200 Walnut Street, Sewickley, Pa. 15143

When: Fridays of Lent from Feb. 24-March 31 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost linked here

Call for Takeout: 412-528-1030

Click here for more information.

Guardian Angels Parish

Most Blessed Sacrament Church

800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, Pa. 15065

When: Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from Feb. 24-April 7 from 4-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout (Drive-thru only): 724-226-4900

Click here for more information.

Holy Family Parish

St. Irenaeus Church

387 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, Pa., 15139

When: Every Friday of Lent - Lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Dinner from 4-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: Fried and baked fish sandwiches, tuna salad, shrimp and more - $14

Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846

Click here for more information.

Holy Family Parish

Holy Family School

418 Unity Center Road, Plum, Pa., 15239

When: Every Friday of Lent from 4-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: Fried or baked fish dinners, mac 'n cheese, cole slaw and more - $14

Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846

Click here for more information.

Holy Family Parish

St. Joseph Church

825 Second Ave., Verona, Pa. 15147

When: Every Friday of Lent including Good Friday - 4-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: Fried or baked fish dinners, dessert and more - $14

Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846

Click here for more information.

Holy Family Parish

Our Lady of Joy Church

2000 O'Block Rd., Plum, Pa., 15239

When: Ash Wednesday, every Friday of Lent including Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: Hand-breaded fried fish dinners and more.

Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846

Click here for more information.

Holy Sepulcher & St. Kilian Parish

St. Kilian Parish

7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066

When: Fridays of Lent from Feb. 27-March 31 from 4-7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Holy Spirit Parish (New Castle)

Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building

915 S. Jefferson Street, New Castle, Pa. 16101

When: Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, and Fridays in Lent (not Good Friday) Feb. 24-March 31 from 11-6 p.m.

Menu & Cost: Fried or baked fish dinner and fried shrimp dinner - $14; plus more

Call for Takeout: 724-652-5538

Click here for more information.

Mary, Mother of God Parish

Corpus Christi Hall

803 Market Street, McKeesport, Pa. 15132

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-672-2220 or 412-525-9133 (Pick-up, takeout, delivery or eat-in)

Click here for menu, cost and more information.

Mary, Queen of Peace Parish

South Side Parish Administrative Center

81 S. 13th St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday - Lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Takeout), Dinner from 3:30-7:30 p.m. (Takeout or eat-in)

Menu & Cost: Fried or baked fish, shrimp and more. Lunch - $12, Dinner - $14.

Call for Takeout: 412-481-9390 or by visiting this link.

Click here for more information.

Mary, Queen of Saints Parish

Our Lady of Fatima School at Kohler Hall

2270 Brodhead Rd., Hopewell Twp., Pa. 15001

When: Fridays of Lent, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m. (Curbside)

Menu & Cost linked here.

Click here for more information.

Mary, Queen of Saints Parish

St. Titus Church at Titan Hall

952 Franklin Ave., Aliquippa, Pa. 15001

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday of Lent from 12-6 p.m.

Menu & Cost linked here.

Call for Takeout: 724-378-2734

Click here for more information.

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

St. Joseph Church Cafeteria

1313 5th Ave., Coraopolis, Pa. 15108

When: Every Friday of Lent from 3-7:30 p.m.

Menu & Cost listed here.

Call for Takeout: 412-329-7911

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of Hope Parish

St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church

5200 Greenridge Dr., Whitehall, Pa. 15236

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Menu, cost and online order info listed here.

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of Hope Parish

St. Valentine Church - Frawley Hall

2710 Ohio Street, Bethel Park, Pa. 15102

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.

Menu, cost and online order info listed here.

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish

St. Teresa of Avila Campus - Schoppol Hall

1000 Avila Court, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15237

When: Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Takeout from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Menu & Cost: Dinners are $14, plus various costs

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

St. Mary of the Assumption - Marian Hall

2510 Middle Rd., Glenshaw, Pa. 15116

When: Ash Wednesday from 2-7 p.m., Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Click here for menu, cost and more information.

Our Lady of the Lakes Parish

Our Lady of the Lakes Activity Building

527 Bairdford Rd., Bairdford, Pa. 15006

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 3-6:30 p.m.

Menu & Cost: fried and baked fish, shrimp, clam chowder and more

Call for Takeout: 724-265-4017

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of the Valley Parish

Sts. Peter and Paul School Cafeteria

370 East End Ave., Beaver, Pa., 15009

When: Fridays of Lent from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: Fish dinner - $14, Senior dinner - $13, and Child dinner - $8, plus other costs

Call for Takeout: 724-359-0659 or 412-496-1272 - call after 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of the Valley Parish

St. Cecilia Church Hall

631 California Ave., Rochester, Pa. 15074

When: Fridays of Lent from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish sandwiches or dinners, shrimp, mac 'n cheese and more

Call for Takeout: 724-7753775 or 724-709-7426

Click here for more information.

Regina Coeli Parish

Assumption Church - McGovern Hall

45 North Sprague Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa., 15202

When: Fridays of Lent from 4-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost linked here.

Call for Takeout: 412-307-7724 - orders taken from 3-6:45 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Resurrection Parish

St. Thomas More Family Life Center

126 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15241

When: Every Friday during Lent except for Good Friday 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: Fried Handbreaded Cod Dinner (w/fries & coleslaw) $15.00

Baked Cod Dinner (w/baked potato & coleslaw) $15.00

Fried Handbreaded Cod Sandwich Dinner (w/fries & coleslaw) $15.50

Fried Shrimp Dinner (w/fries & coleslaw) $15.00

Jr. Fried Handbreaded Cod Dinner (w/fries & coleslaw) $9.00

Jr. Fried Handbreaded Cod Sandwich Dinner (w/fries & coleslaw) $9.50

Jr. Fried Shrimp Dinner (w/fries & coleslaw) $9.00

A La Carte Options:

Fried Handbreaded Cod Sandwich Only $12.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese $4.00

Pierogi 5 for $6.00 or 10 for $12.00

Cheese Pizza - $3.00/slice (dine in only)

French Fries $3.00

Baked Potato $3.00

Online Orders by Thursdays at 2 p.m., Curbside takeout at Ave Maria Academy School drop-off circle, St. John Capistran Church on McMillian Rd.

Click here for more information.

St. Catherine Laboure Parish

St. Joan of Arc Church

6470 Library Rd (Rt 88), South Park, Pa., 15129

When: Fridays of Lent (except Good Friday); 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Number for Takeout Orders: 412-854-3173

Menu & Cost: Large (14-16 oz) Hand-Breaded Fried or Baked Cod Sandwich $13

Fried Cod or Baked Cod Dinner $17, Shrimp Dinner $15

(Dinners include any 2 sides)

Homemade Crab Cake $9, Pierogies (6) $8, Shrimp (5) $10

Quart of Clam Chowder Soup $10

Hot Sides: (8oz) $4 Haluski, Mac 'n Cheese, French Fries, Soup

Cold Sides: (8oz) $3 Cole Slaw, Applesauce, Desserts $5

Click here for more information.

St. Faustina Parish

St. Louis Church

202 West State St., West Sunbury, Pa. 16061

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-6 p.m. (Takeout only)

Menu & Cost: $12

Click here for more information.

St. Faustina Parish

St. Peter Church

670 South Main St., Slippery Rock, Pa. 16057

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: $12 per meal, $18 all-you-can-eat, $6 kids under 12

Click here for more information.

St. Francis of Assisi Parish

St. Mary of the Assumption Church School Hall

821 Herman Rd., Butler, Pa. 16002

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish, mac 'n cheese and more.

Call for Takeout: 724-352-2149

Click here for more information.

St. Isidore the Farmer Parish

Our Lady of Lourdes Church - St. Bernadette Hall

1109 Main St., Burgettstown, Pa., 15021

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish, kids menu and mac 'n cheese and more.

Click here for more information.

St. Isidore the Farmer Parish

St. Alphonsus Church

219 West Lincoln Ave., McDonald, Pa. 15057

When: Ash Wednesday and the first Friday of Lent from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish - $10 and more

Call for Takeout: 724-272-7102

Click here for more information.

St. Joseph the Worker Parish

St. Maurice Campus - Keane Hall

2001 Ardmore Blvd., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15221

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost listed here.

Call for Takeout: 412-723-1200 - orders begin at 2:45 p.m.

Click here for more information.

St. Katherine Drexel

Drexel Hall

208 Abromaitis St., Bentleyville, Pa. 15314

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Menu and cost at this link.

Call for Takeout: 724-209-1370 x424 - phone orders begin at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

St. Kilian Parish

St. Kilian Church

7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., Pa. 16066

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7:30 p.m.

Menu, cost and online ordering at this link.

Click here for more information.

St. Luke the Evangelist Parish

Good Samaritan Church - Jericho Hall

725 Glenwood Ave., Ambridge, Pa. 15003

When: Fridays of Lent except Good From from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: fish, shrimp, crab cakes, Haluski and more.

Call for Takeout: 724-266-6010 - no phone orders after 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

St. Luke the Evangelist Parish

Sts. John and Paul Church

2586 Wexford Bayne Rd., Sewickley, Pa. 15143

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent from 4-7 p.m.

Menu, cost and online orders at this link.

Click here for more information.

St. Matthias Parish (Greene County)

St. Ann Church (Knights of Columbus)

232 East High St., Waynesburg, Pa. 15370

When: Fridays of Lent - Lunch from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Dinner from 4:30-7 p.m.; Good Friday is Lunch Only until 2 p.m.

Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish, shrimp and more.

Call for Takeout: 724-627-7568 x5

Click here for more information.

St. Matthias Parish (Greene County)

St. Marcellus Church

1340 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, Pa. 15344

When: Fridays of Lent including Good Friday - Lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Dinner from 3-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish, shrimp, Haluski and more.

Call for Takeout: 724-883-2445

Click here for more information.

St. Michael the Archangel Parish

Our Lady of Grace Church - Conroy Hall (Scott Township)

1734 Bower Hill Rd., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15243

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost at this link.

Call for Takeout: 412-200-2694 - phone lines open at 3:30 p.m. Fridays

Click here for more information.

St. Oscar Romero Parish

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church Banquet Hall (Meadow Lands)

290 Hallam Ave., Washington, Pa., 15301

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Menu and cost and online ordering at this link.

Call for Takeout: 724-228-8575

Click here for more information.

St. Oscar Romero Parish

St. Patrick Church

317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, Pa. 15317

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Menu and cost and online ordering at this link.

Call for Takeout: 724-746-9778

Click here for more information.

St. Paul of the Cross Parish

St. Anne Church/School Gym (Castle Shannon)

4040 Willow Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa., 15234

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: fried and baked cod, crab cakes, shrimp, Haluski, mac 'n cheese and more

Call for Takeout: 412-631-5201

Click here for more information.

St. Philip Catholic Parish

Ascension Church (Ingram)

114 Berry St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent from 4-7 p.m., Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost listed here.

Click here for more information.

St. Raphael the Archangel Parish

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church - St. Luke Hall

330 Third Ave., Carnegie, Pa. 15106

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-857-5318

Click here for more information.

St. Raphael the Archangel Parish

Sts. Simon and Jude Church - Parish Life Center

1607 Greentree Rd., Pittsburgh, Pa., 15220

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.

Order Takeout by clicking here.

Click here for more information.

St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish

St. Catherine of Siena Church Hall

1907 Broadway Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday - Lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner from 3-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: fish dinners, sandwiches, soup specials and more

Click here to pre-order and for more information.

St. Thomas the Apostle Parish

St. Agnes Church

622 St. Agnes Ln., West Mifflin, Pa. 15122

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Menu & Cost listed here.

Call for Takeout: 412-466-5500

Click here for more information.

St. Thomas the Apostle Parish

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church

363 West 11th Ave. Ext., Homestead, Pa., 15120

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Menu & Cost listed here.

Call for Takeout: 412-462-1743

Click here for more information.

Sts. Joachim and Anne Parish

St. Michael Church

101 McLay Dr., Elizabeth, Pa. 15037

When: Fridays of Lent from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish sandwiches or dinners, Haluski, shrimp and more.

Call for Takeout: 412-751-0663 x5 or x7

Click here for more information.

Sts. Joachim and Anne Parish

Queen of the Rosary Church

530 Michigan Ave., Glassport, Pa., 15045

When: Fridays of Lent from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish sandwiches or dinners, Haluski, shrimp and more.

Call for Takeout: 412-872-5136 or 412-672-7209

Click here for more information.

Sts. Martha and Mary Parish

St. Catherine of Sweden Church Farmer Hall

2554 Wildwood Rd., Allison Park, Pa., 15101

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Click here for menu, cost and more information.

Shrines of Pittsburgh Parish Grouping

Immaculate Heart of Mary Rosary Hall (Polish Hill)

3058 Brereton St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219

When: Every Friday of Lent except Good Friday from 4-6:30 p.m.

Call for Takeout: Orders beginning at noon on Fridays at 412-621-5441. (Takeout Only)

Shrines of Pittsburgh Parish Grouping

Most Holy Name of Jesus School Hall (Troy Hill)

1515 Tinsbury St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212

When: Every Friday of Lent except Good Friday from 4-6:30 p.m.

Click here for menu, cost and to pre-order. Eat-in or takeout available.

Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish

St. Thomas a Becket Church

139 Gill Hall Rd., Jefferson Hills, Pa. 15025

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday of Lent from 4-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-655-9966

Click here for the parish website.

Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish

Holy Spirit Church - Horner Hall

2603 Old Elizabeth Rd., West Mifflin, Pa. 15122

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday of Lent from 3-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-466-3444

Click here for the parish website.

GREENSBURG CATHOLIC DIOCESE

Coming Soon! Submit Your Fish Fry Here! Fish Fry Submissions

OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

Bethel Park American Legion Post 760 (Takeout Only)

2409 Bethel Church Road

Bethel Park, Pa., 15102

When: Beginning Ash Wednesday (Feb. 22) from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and every Friday of Lent from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Menu & Cost: Baked or Fried Fish, Butterfly Shrimp, Mac n Cheese, Homemade Coleslaw & Haluski,

Lobster Bisque Soup

French Fries or Potato Chips

Platters start at $11

Number for Takeout Orders: 412-835-9690

Crabtree VFD/St. Bartholomew Church

2538 US Route 119

Crabtree, Pa., 15624

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: Baked Fish, Pierogies (3) & Coleslaw $12.00

Fried Fish Sandwich, Fries & Coleslaw $12.00

Fried Fish Sandwich $9.00

Homemade Haluski $5.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese $5.00

French Fries $3.00

Side of Pierogies (3) $3.00

Dozen Pierogies $10.00

Cole Slaw $1.00

Takeout Number: 724-834-9789