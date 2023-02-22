KDKA Fish Fry Guide 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Lenten season is here. If that means you'll be forgoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you're in luck! The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back!
So, go on, plan ahead and find some great places to grab the catch of the day! For more information on the Lenten season in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, visit their website here.
Not on our list? Submit your fish fry to us by clicking here: Fish Fry Submissions
________________________________________________________________________________________________________PITTSBURGH CATHOLIC DIOCESE
All Saints Parish
St. Conrad Social Center
125 Buttercup Rd., Butler, Pa. 16001
When: Fridays of Lent, Feb. 17-March 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost:
Fried or Baked Fish, French Fries or Gluten-free Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans, Coleslaw, Bread & Butter, Dessert - $15
Order in person or online here
Click here for more information.
Archangel Gabriel Parish
St. Malachy Cafeteria
343 Forest Grove Rd., Coraopolis, Pa. 15108
When: Fridays of Lent, starting Feb. 24. Pick up or eat in from 12-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost listed at this link
Call for Takeout: 412-771-0848
Click here for more information.
Blessed Trinity Parish
St. Albert the Great Church Parish Center Hall
3198 Schieck St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15227
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-440-0221
Click here for the parish website.
Christ the Divine Shephard
St. Bernadette Church Dining Hall
245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville, Pa. 15146
When: Fridays of Lent, Feb. 24-March 31 from 4:30-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: Fried/baked fish, fried shrimp, pizza, grilled cheese, haluski and more
Order online here
Click here for more information.
Corpus Christi Parish
St. Barbara Church Hall
45 Prestley Rd., Bridgeville, Pa., 15017
When: Fridays, March 3, 17, 31. Lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Dinner from 4-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Divine Grace Parish
St. Ferdinand Church Oldenski Hall
2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday - Lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Takeout only) and Dinner from 4-7 p.m.; Extended Good Friday hours from 3-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: hand-breaded/baked fish, fish tacos, pierogies, halushki, pizza and more
Call for Takeout: 724-776-2899
Click here for more information.
Divine Grace Parish
St. Gregory PTG Lenten Fish Fry
2 West Beaver St., Zelienople, Pa. 16063
When: Fridays of Lent from Feb. 24-March 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: fried fish sandwiches, shrimp, pizza and more.
Call for Takeout: 724-452-8010 after 3:30 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Divine Redeemer Parish
St. James School Cafeteria
200 Walnut Street, Sewickley, Pa. 15143
When: Fridays of Lent from Feb. 24-March 31 from 4:30-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost linked here
Call for Takeout: 412-528-1030
Click here for more information.
Guardian Angels Parish
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, Pa. 15065
When: Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from Feb. 24-April 7 from 4-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout (Drive-thru only): 724-226-4900
Click here for more information.
Holy Family Parish
St. Irenaeus Church
387 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, Pa., 15139
When: Every Friday of Lent - Lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Dinner from 4-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: Fried and baked fish sandwiches, tuna salad, shrimp and more - $14
Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846
Click here for more information.
Holy Family Parish
Holy Family School
418 Unity Center Road, Plum, Pa., 15239
When: Every Friday of Lent from 4-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: Fried or baked fish dinners, mac 'n cheese, cole slaw and more - $14
Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846
Click here for more information.
Holy Family Parish
St. Joseph Church
825 Second Ave., Verona, Pa. 15147
When: Every Friday of Lent including Good Friday - 4-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: Fried or baked fish dinners, dessert and more - $14
Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846
Click here for more information.
Holy Family Parish
Our Lady of Joy Church
2000 O'Block Rd., Plum, Pa., 15239
When: Ash Wednesday, every Friday of Lent including Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: Hand-breaded fried fish dinners and more.
Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846
Click here for more information.
Holy Sepulcher & St. Kilian Parish
St. Kilian Parish
7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066
When: Fridays of Lent from Feb. 27-March 31 from 4-7:30 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Holy Spirit Parish (New Castle)
Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building
915 S. Jefferson Street, New Castle, Pa. 16101
When: Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, and Fridays in Lent (not Good Friday) Feb. 24-March 31 from 11-6 p.m.
Menu & Cost: Fried or baked fish dinner and fried shrimp dinner - $14; plus more
Call for Takeout: 724-652-5538
Click here for more information.
Mary, Mother of God Parish
Corpus Christi Hall
803 Market Street, McKeesport, Pa. 15132
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-672-2220 or 412-525-9133 (Pick-up, takeout, delivery or eat-in)
Click here for menu, cost and more information.
Mary, Queen of Peace Parish
South Side Parish Administrative Center
81 S. 13th St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday - Lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Takeout), Dinner from 3:30-7:30 p.m. (Takeout or eat-in)
Menu & Cost: Fried or baked fish, shrimp and more. Lunch - $12, Dinner - $14.
Call for Takeout: 412-481-9390 or by visiting this link.
Click here for more information.
Mary, Queen of Saints Parish
Our Lady of Fatima School at Kohler Hall
2270 Brodhead Rd., Hopewell Twp., Pa. 15001
When: Fridays of Lent, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m. (Curbside)
Menu & Cost linked here.
Click here for more information.
Mary, Queen of Saints Parish
St. Titus Church at Titan Hall
952 Franklin Ave., Aliquippa, Pa. 15001
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday of Lent from 12-6 p.m.
Menu & Cost linked here.
Call for Takeout: 724-378-2734
Click here for more information.
Most Sacred Heart of Jesus
St. Joseph Church Cafeteria
1313 5th Ave., Coraopolis, Pa. 15108
When: Every Friday of Lent from 3-7:30 p.m.
Menu & Cost listed here.
Call for Takeout: 412-329-7911
Click here for more information.
Our Lady of Hope Parish
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
5200 Greenridge Dr., Whitehall, Pa. 15236
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Menu, cost and online order info listed here.
Click here for more information.
Our Lady of Hope Parish
St. Valentine Church - Frawley Hall
2710 Ohio Street, Bethel Park, Pa. 15102
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.
Menu, cost and online order info listed here.
Click here for more information.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish
St. Teresa of Avila Campus - Schoppol Hall
1000 Avila Court, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15237
When: Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Takeout from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Menu & Cost: Dinners are $14, plus various costs
Click here for more information.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish
St. Mary of the Assumption - Marian Hall
2510 Middle Rd., Glenshaw, Pa. 15116
When: Ash Wednesday from 2-7 p.m., Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Click here for menu, cost and more information.
Our Lady of the Lakes Parish
Our Lady of the Lakes Activity Building
527 Bairdford Rd., Bairdford, Pa. 15006
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 3-6:30 p.m.
Menu & Cost: fried and baked fish, shrimp, clam chowder and more
Call for Takeout: 724-265-4017
Click here for more information.
Our Lady of the Valley Parish
Sts. Peter and Paul School Cafeteria
370 East End Ave., Beaver, Pa., 15009
When: Fridays of Lent from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: Fish dinner - $14, Senior dinner - $13, and Child dinner - $8, plus other costs
Call for Takeout: 724-359-0659 or 412-496-1272 - call after 10 a.m.
Click here for more information.
Our Lady of the Valley Parish
St. Cecilia Church Hall
631 California Ave., Rochester, Pa. 15074
When: Fridays of Lent from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish sandwiches or dinners, shrimp, mac 'n cheese and more
Call for Takeout: 724-7753775 or 724-709-7426
Click here for more information.
Regina Coeli Parish
Assumption Church - McGovern Hall
45 North Sprague Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa., 15202
When: Fridays of Lent from 4-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost linked here.
Call for Takeout: 412-307-7724 - orders taken from 3-6:45 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Resurrection Parish
St. Thomas More Family Life Center
126 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15241
When: Every Friday during Lent except for Good Friday 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: Fried Handbreaded Cod Dinner (w/fries & coleslaw) $15.00
Baked Cod Dinner (w/baked potato & coleslaw) $15.00
Fried Handbreaded Cod Sandwich Dinner (w/fries & coleslaw) $15.50
Fried Shrimp Dinner (w/fries & coleslaw) $15.00
Jr. Fried Handbreaded Cod Dinner (w/fries & coleslaw) $9.00
Jr. Fried Handbreaded Cod Sandwich Dinner (w/fries & coleslaw) $9.50
Jr. Fried Shrimp Dinner (w/fries & coleslaw) $9.00
A La Carte Options:
Fried Handbreaded Cod Sandwich Only $12.00
Homemade Mac & Cheese $4.00
Pierogi 5 for $6.00 or 10 for $12.00
Cheese Pizza - $3.00/slice (dine in only)
French Fries $3.00
Baked Potato $3.00
Online Orders by Thursdays at 2 p.m., Curbside takeout at Ave Maria Academy School drop-off circle, St. John Capistran Church on McMillian Rd.
Click here for more information.
St. Catherine Laboure Parish
St. Joan of Arc Church
6470 Library Rd (Rt 88), South Park, Pa., 15129
When: Fridays of Lent (except Good Friday); 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Number for Takeout Orders: 412-854-3173
Menu & Cost: Large (14-16 oz) Hand-Breaded Fried or Baked Cod Sandwich $13
Fried Cod or Baked Cod Dinner $17, Shrimp Dinner $15
(Dinners include any 2 sides)
Homemade Crab Cake $9, Pierogies (6) $8, Shrimp (5) $10
Quart of Clam Chowder Soup $10
Hot Sides: (8oz) $4 Haluski, Mac 'n Cheese, French Fries, Soup
Cold Sides: (8oz) $3 Cole Slaw, Applesauce, Desserts $5
Click here for more information.
St. Faustina Parish
St. Louis Church
202 West State St., West Sunbury, Pa. 16061
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-6 p.m. (Takeout only)
Menu & Cost: $12
Click here for more information.
St. Faustina Parish
St. Peter Church
670 South Main St., Slippery Rock, Pa. 16057
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: $12 per meal, $18 all-you-can-eat, $6 kids under 12
Click here for more information.
St. Francis of Assisi Parish
St. Mary of the Assumption Church School Hall
821 Herman Rd., Butler, Pa. 16002
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish, mac 'n cheese and more.
Call for Takeout: 724-352-2149
Click here for more information.
St. Isidore the Farmer Parish
Our Lady of Lourdes Church - St. Bernadette Hall
1109 Main St., Burgettstown, Pa., 15021
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish, kids menu and mac 'n cheese and more.
Click here for more information.
St. Isidore the Farmer Parish
St. Alphonsus Church
219 West Lincoln Ave., McDonald, Pa. 15057
When: Ash Wednesday and the first Friday of Lent from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish - $10 and more
Call for Takeout: 724-272-7102
Click here for more information.
St. Joseph the Worker Parish
St. Maurice Campus - Keane Hall
2001 Ardmore Blvd., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15221
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost listed here.
Call for Takeout: 412-723-1200 - orders begin at 2:45 p.m.
Click here for more information.
St. Katherine Drexel
Drexel Hall
208 Abromaitis St., Bentleyville, Pa. 15314
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Menu and cost at this link.
Call for Takeout: 724-209-1370 x424 - phone orders begin at 10 a.m.
Click here for more information.
St. Kilian Parish
St. Kilian Church
7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., Pa. 16066
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7:30 p.m.
Menu, cost and online ordering at this link.
Click here for more information.
St. Luke the Evangelist Parish
Good Samaritan Church - Jericho Hall
725 Glenwood Ave., Ambridge, Pa. 15003
When: Fridays of Lent except Good From from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: fish, shrimp, crab cakes, Haluski and more.
Call for Takeout: 724-266-6010 - no phone orders after 4 p.m.
Click here for more information.
St. Luke the Evangelist Parish
Sts. John and Paul Church
2586 Wexford Bayne Rd., Sewickley, Pa. 15143
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent from 4-7 p.m.
Menu, cost and online orders at this link.
Click here for more information.
St. Matthias Parish (Greene County)
St. Ann Church (Knights of Columbus)
232 East High St., Waynesburg, Pa. 15370
When: Fridays of Lent - Lunch from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Dinner from 4:30-7 p.m.; Good Friday is Lunch Only until 2 p.m.
Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish, shrimp and more.
Call for Takeout: 724-627-7568 x5
Click here for more information.
St. Matthias Parish (Greene County)
St. Marcellus Church
1340 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, Pa. 15344
When: Fridays of Lent including Good Friday - Lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Dinner from 3-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish, shrimp, Haluski and more.
Call for Takeout: 724-883-2445
Click here for more information.
St. Michael the Archangel Parish
Our Lady of Grace Church - Conroy Hall (Scott Township)
1734 Bower Hill Rd., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15243
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost at this link.
Call for Takeout: 412-200-2694 - phone lines open at 3:30 p.m. Fridays
Click here for more information.
St. Oscar Romero Parish
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church Banquet Hall (Meadow Lands)
290 Hallam Ave., Washington, Pa., 15301
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Menu and cost and online ordering at this link.
Call for Takeout: 724-228-8575
Click here for more information.
St. Oscar Romero Parish
St. Patrick Church
317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, Pa. 15317
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Menu and cost and online ordering at this link.
Call for Takeout: 724-746-9778
Click here for more information.
St. Paul of the Cross Parish
St. Anne Church/School Gym (Castle Shannon)
4040 Willow Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa., 15234
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: fried and baked cod, crab cakes, shrimp, Haluski, mac 'n cheese and more
Call for Takeout: 412-631-5201
Click here for more information.
St. Philip Catholic Parish
Ascension Church (Ingram)
114 Berry St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent from 4-7 p.m., Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost listed here.
Click here for more information.
St. Raphael the Archangel Parish
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church - St. Luke Hall
330 Third Ave., Carnegie, Pa. 15106
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-857-5318
Click here for more information.
St. Raphael the Archangel Parish
Sts. Simon and Jude Church - Parish Life Center
1607 Greentree Rd., Pittsburgh, Pa., 15220
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.
Order Takeout by clicking here.
Click here for more information.
St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish
St. Catherine of Siena Church Hall
1907 Broadway Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday - Lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner from 3-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: fish dinners, sandwiches, soup specials and more
Click here to pre-order and for more information.
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish
St. Agnes Church
622 St. Agnes Ln., West Mifflin, Pa. 15122
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Menu & Cost listed here.
Call for Takeout: 412-466-5500
Click here for more information.
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
363 West 11th Ave. Ext., Homestead, Pa., 15120
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Menu & Cost listed here.
Call for Takeout: 412-462-1743
Click here for more information.
Sts. Joachim and Anne Parish
St. Michael Church
101 McLay Dr., Elizabeth, Pa. 15037
When: Fridays of Lent from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish sandwiches or dinners, Haluski, shrimp and more.
Call for Takeout: 412-751-0663 x5 or x7
Click here for more information.
Sts. Joachim and Anne Parish
Queen of the Rosary Church
530 Michigan Ave., Glassport, Pa., 15045
When: Fridays of Lent from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Menu & Cost: fried or baked fish sandwiches or dinners, Haluski, shrimp and more.
Call for Takeout: 412-872-5136 or 412-672-7209
Click here for more information.
Sts. Martha and Mary Parish
St. Catherine of Sweden Church Farmer Hall
2554 Wildwood Rd., Allison Park, Pa., 15101
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Click here for menu, cost and more information.
Shrines of Pittsburgh Parish Grouping
Immaculate Heart of Mary Rosary Hall (Polish Hill)
3058 Brereton St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219
When: Every Friday of Lent except Good Friday from 4-6:30 p.m.
Call for Takeout: Orders beginning at noon on Fridays at 412-621-5441. (Takeout Only)
Shrines of Pittsburgh Parish Grouping
Most Holy Name of Jesus School Hall (Troy Hill)
1515 Tinsbury St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212
When: Every Friday of Lent except Good Friday from 4-6:30 p.m.
Click here for menu, cost and to pre-order. Eat-in or takeout available.
Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish
St. Thomas a Becket Church
139 Gill Hall Rd., Jefferson Hills, Pa. 15025
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday of Lent from 4-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-655-9966
Click here for the parish website.
Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish
Holy Spirit Church - Horner Hall
2603 Old Elizabeth Rd., West Mifflin, Pa. 15122
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday of Lent from 3-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-466-3444
Click here for the parish website.
GREENSBURG CATHOLIC DIOCESE
OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
Bethel Park American Legion Post 760 (Takeout Only)
2409 Bethel Church Road
Bethel Park, Pa., 15102
When: Beginning Ash Wednesday (Feb. 22) from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and every Friday of Lent from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Menu & Cost: Baked or Fried Fish, Butterfly Shrimp, Mac n Cheese, Homemade Coleslaw & Haluski,
Lobster Bisque Soup
French Fries or Potato Chips
Platters start at $11
Number for Takeout Orders: 412-835-9690
Crabtree VFD/St. Bartholomew Church
2538 US Route 119
Crabtree, Pa., 15624
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: Baked Fish, Pierogies (3) & Coleslaw $12.00
Fried Fish Sandwich, Fries & Coleslaw $12.00
Fried Fish Sandwich $9.00
Homemade Haluski $5.00
Homemade Mac & Cheese $5.00
French Fries $3.00
Side of Pierogies (3) $3.00
Dozen Pierogies $10.00
Cole Slaw $1.00
Takeout Number: 724-834-9789
for more features.