Springdale delays decision on high-tech AI data center

The Springdale Borough Planning Board, for a second time in as many weeks, delayed a vote on a recommendation to the borough council about a proposed hyperscale AI data center at the site of the old Cheswick Generating Station.

Wednesday's move allows more time for the developer to address questions the planning board has, and will allow for the completion of a noise study on Oct. 14. It also comes as neighbors continue to be skeptical about what developers have to say about the project. Many, once again, voiced strong opposition to the project at Wednesday's meeting.

Developers brought experts to the last meeting in Springdale who addressed the concerns of neighbors. On topics like noise and air quality, those experts said the data center would meet local standards.

"I'm listening to you say 'our health expert, our noise expert. ' Where's our expert and our noise expert that can contradict what you say, that can give us a fair shot?" said one resident at Wednesday's meeting.

At the podium, as those remarks were made, was a lawyer for the developer.

"We have an obligation to prove to borough council and then to the zoning hearing board that we meet certain criteria. And in doing that, we provide the experts in order to substantiate what we're saying and hopefully say it with a level of authority that both the members of the public who are here to talk to and also the borough council can do. We can't tell them who to work with, we can't tell you guys who to bring," Anna Jewart said.

A member of the planning board told KDKA-TV after Wednesday's meeting that they hope to have their own expert take a look at the noise measurements the developer's expert is making, allowing the borough's developer to do their own analysis. They hope to have the developer fully pay for that additional study.

The next planning board meeting, where the proposal will be discussed, is on Oct. 27, but it will also come up at a borough council meeting on Oct. 16. The developer and their experts will make a presentation in front of the council.

While it is possible they could also vote on the proposal, it's unlikely that will happen before the planning board makes recommendations, members of the planning board said.

The council has until Nov. 26 to make a decision to meet state standards.