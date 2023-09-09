Are spotted lanternflies here to stay in Pennsylvania?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Summer is on the way out, but are spotted lanternflies here to stay?

KDKA-TV spoke with experts on the issue.

The bad news is that they could remain in the area for a little while longer. In fact, they will start laying eggs soon.

But the good news is that they are not known to try and enter your home in the cold months, and there are proactive steps you can take when the warmer weather returns.

Dr. Ellen Yerger told KDKA-TV that there have been some positive breakthroughs about the bugs.

"People have seen birds eating them. So, that's a good sign. Once the birds learn about this new food source, hopefully, those birds will get right on it and take care of it," said Yerger.

The cold weather is another predator of these pests. Experts said spotted lanternflies tend to die with the first frost.

"Once they start laying eggs, which is going to be pretty soon, you can start finding the egg masses and scraping them off and disposing of them. You can put them into a little cup of soapy water," Yerger said.

You can also vacuum the adult lanternflies or purchase or make circle traps. Click here to learn more.

And while they are unsure why, researchers also said once the spotted lanternflies have lived in an area for a few years, they eventually disappear.