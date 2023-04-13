Watch CBS News
Local News

Sports & Exhibition Authority to vote on Live Nation music venue proposal

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SEA to vote on new music venue
SEA to vote on new music venue 00:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning at 10:30, an important vote will take place that will determine the future of the former Civic Arena site. 

The Sports & Exhibition Authority will vote to decide the fate of a portion of the Lower Hill Development Project - specifically the Live Nation venue proposal. 

RELATED STORIES: 

Live Nation wants to build a 90,000-square-foot live music venue in the area where the Civic Arena once stood. 

The venue would hold up to 6,600 people and will be a three-in-one concept including an indoor theater as well as an outdoor amphitheater. 

First published on April 13, 2023 / 6:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.