Sports & Exhibition Authority to vote on Live Nation music venue proposal

SEA to vote on new music venue

SEA to vote on new music venue

SEA to vote on new music venue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning at 10:30, an important vote will take place that will determine the future of the former Civic Arena site.

The Sports & Exhibition Authority will vote to decide the fate of a portion of the Lower Hill Development Project - specifically the Live Nation venue proposal.

RELATED STORIES:

Live Nation wants to build a 90,000-square-foot live music venue in the area where the Civic Arena once stood.

The venue would hold up to 6,600 people and will be a three-in-one concept including an indoor theater as well as an outdoor amphitheater.