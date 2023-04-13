Sports & Exhibition Authority to vote on Live Nation music venue proposal
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning at 10:30, an important vote will take place that will determine the future of the former Civic Arena site.
The Sports & Exhibition Authority will vote to decide the fate of a portion of the Lower Hill Development Project - specifically the Live Nation venue proposal.
Live Nation wants to build a 90,000-square-foot live music venue in the area where the Civic Arena once stood.
The venue would hold up to 6,600 people and will be a three-in-one concept including an indoor theater as well as an outdoor amphitheater.
