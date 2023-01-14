Watch CBS News
Bethel AME Church in talks with Penguins to return to former Civic Arena site

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bethel AME Church could return to the former Civic Arena site.

The Penguins are reportedly in talks with the church about returning to its former place. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the team offered the church an acre and a half at Wylie Avenue and Crawford Street as the site is redeveloped. The area is about five times bigger than the church's original property.

It moved to Webster Avenue more than 60 years ago when the civic arena was built.

