Bethel AME Church wants reparations after Lower Hill's urban renewal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As development continues in the Lower Hill District, a church displaced and destroyed by the urban renewal effort to build the Civic Arena is calling for reparations. Almost seven decades after city leaders tore down their church building, they want their land back.

Bethel AME Church is calling for reparations. They said what was done to them decades ago still has lasting side effects to this very day. Like thousands of other people and businesses, Bethel AME church was moved out and their building was destroyed during urban renewal in the 50s. They were relocated to a smaller building on Webster Avenue.

"That citadel of hope was literally destroyed. It was a gorgeous church," Black Political Empowerment Project CEO Tim Stevens said.

Stevens is also a member of the church and said the destruction of the Black church and predominantly Black neighborhood ended up benefiting white Pittsburgh. The Civic Arena and PPG Paints Arena have been predominately white crowds.

"It's a playhouse on what was a major Black piece of property," Stevens said.

According to the church's online petition, they are calling on the Penguins, Sports and Exhibition Authority and the city for their land back. They said it was stolen from them. The church is also calling for the lost revenue on the money made on their former property.

"This has been a scar on our Hill District. It's been an open wound. The scar has never healed," Stevens told KDKA.

The church's pastor said they are currently in talks with the Penguins and did not want to comment during their talks.

In a statement the Penguins said:

"We have been working with the Bethel AME congregation for over two years to try to assist with their plans to rebuild a church in the Hill District. Bethel AME was one of nine churches and synagogues torn down in the 1950s, which was a decade before the Penguins came into existence. We have a historic opportunity to do something great together on the Lower Hill, and we are honored and excited to work with Bethel AME and the city to make this happen, together. "

"That they move quickly and expeditiously to get it done, it no longer can be a conversation to get it done," Stevens said in regard to the ongoing negotiations.

