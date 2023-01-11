Penguins suggest $2 surcharge for events at proposed music venue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a proposal for a $2 surcharge for events at the proposed music venue coming to the former Civic Arena site.

The Penguins proposed this move to generate money for the Greater Hill District Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund. There was an effort to put a surcharge on parking, but the developer feared it would drive people away.

"I don't think people would notice," Councilman Daniel Lavelle said. "If you're going to pay $20 for a ticket, you're probably going to pay $22 as well."

"There's always been discussion about creating additional streams of revenue to help redevelopment the community, and this is just one way to do that," he added.

This proposal comes as talks continue about the redevelopment of the Lower Hill. There has been no vote on the matter, as the hearing was continued.