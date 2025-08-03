Spencer Horwitz homers twice, drives in 6 runs to lead Pirates to a 9-5 win over Rockies

Spencer Horwitz homered twice and drove in a career-high six runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, avoiding a series sweep.

Horwitz hit a two-run homer in the second inning, added a three-run shot in the sixth and knocked in his sixth run with a groundout in the eighth. The Pirates' 27-year-old leadoff hitter has five homers and 31 RBIs in 61 games this season.

Nick Gonzales knocked in a run with an infield single in the first inning before Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer, his fifth, for Pittsburgh.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller (5-10) worked five innings and allowed seven hits and five earned runs with four strikeouts.

Mickey Moniak (two RBIs), Hunter Goodman and Jordan Beck (two RBIs) hit consecutive homers in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Rockies closed within 8-5.

Colorado starter Bradley Blalock (1-3) allowed seven earned runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings, with two strikeouts and four walks.

The Rockies seemingly found some momentum in the third inning when Yanquiel Fernández doubled. He jumped off the base when he got up from the slide, but was called safe. The Pirates challenged the call, which was overturned.

Entering Sunday, Colorado had scored 21 runs in the fourth inning or later in the series. The Rockies scored one run in the fourth and four in the sixth in the loss.

The Rockies will send RHP Tanner Gordon (2-3, 4.85 ERA) in their home series opener against Toronto on Monday. The Blue Jays will start LHP Eric Lauer (6-2, 2.68).

The Pirates open a home series against San Francisco on Monday. RHP Justin Verlander (1-8, 4.53 ERA) will start for the Giants. Pittsburgh has not named a starter.

