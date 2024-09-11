Speedy Zucchini Sauté | Cooking with Rania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is in Boaz's garden! They're in search of some fresh veggies to whip up a quick meal.
Speedy Zucchini Sauté
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ cup of chopped almonds
- 2 zucchinis, cut into 1/8-inch matchsticks
- Sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper to taste
- ¼ cup of grated parmesan cheese
Directions:
Add olive oil to a large hot skillet. Add the almonds to the pan and stir until they're golden-brown and fragrant (this should only take a minute or two). Add the zucchini matchsticks to the pan, tossing with the oil and almonds until the zucchini just begins to glisten (this should take around a minute or two). Season with salt and pepper, slide onto a dish, top with parmesan cheese and eat immediately.