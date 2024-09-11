Speedy Zucchini Sauté | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is in Boaz's garden! They're in search of some fresh veggies to whip up a quick meal.

Speedy Zucchini Sauté

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup of chopped almonds

2 zucchinis, cut into 1/8-inch matchsticks

Sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper to taste

¼ cup of grated parmesan cheese

Directions:

Add olive oil to a large hot skillet. Add the almonds to the pan and stir until they're golden-brown and fragrant (this should only take a minute or two). Add the zucchini matchsticks to the pan, tossing with the oil and almonds until the zucchini just begins to glisten (this should take around a minute or two). Season with salt and pepper, slide onto a dish, top with parmesan cheese and eat immediately.