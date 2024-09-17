South Side Barbershop raises nearly $3,000 for injured Pittsburgh Police officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A barber shop on Pittsburgh's South Side raised nearly $3,000 to help support a police officer who was recently injured in a fight.

Earlier this month, Pittsburgh Police Sergeant Andrew Robinson suffered a broken leg while trying to break up a fight outside of Oddballs along East Carson Street.

J.C. Caputo who owns the South Side Barbershop held a fundraiser on Friday to help Robinson.

All proceeds from haircuts that day were donated towards Robinson's recovery.

A total of $2,650 was raised on Friday and Caputo says he'll still accept further donations to pass along to the officer and his family.

The owners of Oddballs agreed to close for good in the wake of the fight.