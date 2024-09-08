Police officer injured while breaking up a fight outside of South Side bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fight that started inside a South Side bar spilled out into the street and ended with a police officer injured.

That fight happened on Friday night on East Carson Street inside the bar Oddballs.

The fight began inside the bar and ended up on the sidewalk as a Pittsburgh police officer attempted to break it up. During the officer's intervention, he was assaulted.

"Our dedicated sergeant Andrew Robinson was breaking a fight up at Oddballs in the 1300-1440 block of East Carson Street when he was assaulted by a male and he ended up having a broken ankle and broken leg as a result of this matter while assaulting him," explained Jeff Abraham, the commander of zone 3.

One person was taken into custody as a result of the fight.

However, it's still unknown what caused the fight to break out inside the bar.

Pittsburgh police have said they will continue their patrols of East Carson Street.