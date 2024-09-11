Pittsburgh bar where police officer was injured set to close

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The owners of a bar in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood have agreed to close.

The decision comes after the owners of Oddballs met with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office about an incident where a Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officer was injured over the weekend.

"For all intents and purposes, Oddballs is no longer in operation," Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Sergeant Andrew Robinson tried to calm down a situation at the bar on Carson Street and ended up in a fight that left him with a broken leg and ankle.

Zappala said what happened to the officer was not the only incident his office was aware of.

"We've had 11 police reports to that location," Zappala said.

He said that is since May. Zapalla added that even though ownership decided to close the bar, they have other options.

"Their license is now put in a position where they can transfer it and this business can be moved to wherever they want to go," he said.

Zappalla says he's going to meet with other business owners along Carson Street to discuss the situation on the South Side.

"We're not unreasonable, but you can't get people hurt," he said.