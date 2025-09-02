Pittsburgh-area woman killed in crash while driving to cousin's wedding

A woman from North Braddock was killed in a car crash in North Carolina while driving to her cousin's wedding in South Carolina.

The family of 25-year-old Bethany Nash said she was on the way to a cousin's wedding in South Carolina when the driver of a truck hauling a boat turned into the car Bethany, her sister Mychayla Nash and two cousins were in, killing Bethany Nash.

"She was so kind and positive, and she just brought this whole different lightness to this world," Mychayla Nash said.

Bethany's mother and father were in a different car a few hours behind them. The heartbreak has left a hole that can never be filled.

"It hurts beyond anything I can describe. It sucks," Bethany's dad, Michael Nash, said.

The driver of the other vehicle has reportedly been charged. Through all this pain and suffering, staying positive is what her family is doing.

"I couldn't have asked for a better sister, and I couldn't have asked for a better human in this world," Mychayla Nash said.

With the unexpected tragedy, the community stepped up with thousands of dollars in donations to help give a proper funeral. For someone who gave so much to others, the community returned the favor.

"It didn't matter to her. It was always about everybody else. She never mattered to herself. Everybody else mattered," Jennifer Nash, Bethany's mother, said.

While Bethany Nash is no longer here, she still gave back to others as an organ donor.

"Even in death, she gives. That's what made her special because she always gave," Michael Nash said.

Funeral plans and arrangements have been made. Nash attended Mansfield University and graduated in 2023. The university released a statement:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bethany Nash. Mansfield is a close-knit community, and her passing is felt profoundly by those whose lives she touched during her time here, especially in the Psychology Department and Delta Zeta Sorority. She will be remembered for her kindness, dedication to helping others, and passion for life. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Bethany's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. Bethany will always hold a special place in the Mansfield community."