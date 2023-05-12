Grieving son calls for justice 10 months after parents killed in Kiski Township crash

KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A grieving son is looking for answers more than 10 months after his parents were killed in a crash in Kiski Township.

John Kalbaugh is tired and frustrated. According to paperwork, the same man being investigated in connection with the fatal crash was involved in another crash in Pittsburgh and charged with DUI.

"She was a people person," Kalbaugh said of his mother. "She would stick up for anybody."

"He was always a happy person," Kalbaugh said of his father. "He was always energetic. Always had a smile on his face."

His parents, Tony and Kim Stasko, died in a crash on Route 56 in Kiski Township on July 3, 2022. Police said behind the wheel of the other car was 33-year-old Michael Flynn. He ran a stop sign on Balsinger Road and crashed into the Staskos, police said.

"Tony didn't make it," Kalbaugh said. "Mom got life-flighted."

Kim Stasko died 25 days later in the hospital. After the crash, investigators said they took Flynn into custody on DUI suspicion. They said he refused a blood test for alcohol or drugs.

Under state law, his driver's license should have been suspended for at least one year for refusing the test. But Flynn continued to drive, and according to court paperwork, he was arrested in February for DUI after he rear-ended a vehicle on the Parkway East.

"After learning about this other accident, it shows me he doesn't have any remorse for what he did," Kalbaugh said.

More than 10 months later, he is frustrated no charges have been filed in the Kiski Township case.

"How come every time I call, I have a different excuse or another reason on what's taking so long," he said.

Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton issued a statement saying, in part, that she is waiting to receive the formal crash reconstruction report from the state police before making a final decision on charges.

State police said the case is still open and under investigation.