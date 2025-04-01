Watch CBS News
Slow cooker soup recipes from Crockin' Mom on Talk Pittsburgh

Looking for some new slow cooker recipes to fit into your busy life? Try these from the Crockin' Mom!

slow-cooker-mom-talk.jpg
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Cheesy Ham and Potato Soup

  • 5 potatoes (peeled and cubed)
  • 1 whole white onion
  • 4 cups 2% milk
  • 2 cans Campbell's Cheddar cheese soup 
  • Frozen broccoli, frozen carrots, ham (cubed) added to your choice of how much. 

Directions

-Stir ingredients together well. 

-Heat on high for 6-7 hours.20 minutes before serving add 1 1/2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese. Garnish with bacon bits if desired. Sprinkle salt and pepper to taste.

Crockpot Chicken Tortilla Soup

  • 3-4 frozen chicken breast or rossitere chicken
  •  1 tsp cummin
  •  1 green pepper
  •  1 small onion
  •  1.5 tsp chili power
  •  1 16 oz chicken broth stock 
  •  1 pack of taco seasoning
  •  1 10oz can of Rotel diced tomatoes
  •  1 bag of frozen corn or fresh corn
  •  1 can of black beans
  •  1 cups of water 
  •  1 cup of salsa

Directions

-Add ingredients into your crockpot except garnishes and set on low for 6 hours. Garnish with your favorite toppings such as Cilantro, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and tortillas.

