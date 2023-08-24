Sloths Vivien and Wookiee celebrate birthdays at National Aviary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Everyone was invited to a special party at the National Aviary on Thursday. Two of their sloths, Vivien and Wookiee, celebrated their birthdays.

Guests were invited to sign a larger-than-life birthday card. Fellow sloth Valentino even signed it with a paintbrush.

Happy 6th Birthday Vivien, Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth! Just look at baby Viv 😍🦥 Join the National Aviary this Thursday... Posted by National Aviary on Monday, August 21, 2023

Each sloth also got a custom cake filled with their favorite treats: flowers, biscuits, leafy greens and a sweet potato icing.

Vivien is now 6 and Wookiee 23.