Sloths Vivien and Wookiee celebrate birthdays at National Aviary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Everyone was invited to a special party at the National Aviary on Thursday. Two of their sloths, Vivien and Wookiee, celebrated their birthdays.

Guests were invited to sign a larger-than-life birthday card. Fellow sloth Valentino even signed it with a paintbrush.

Each sloth also got a custom cake filled with their favorite treats: flowers, biscuits, leafy greens and a sweet potato icing.

Vivien is now 6 and Wookiee 23. 

