Sloths Vivien and Wookiee celebrate birthdays at National Aviary
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Everyone was invited to a special party at the National Aviary on Thursday. Two of their sloths, Vivien and Wookiee, celebrated their birthdays.
Guests were invited to sign a larger-than-life birthday card. Fellow sloth Valentino even signed it with a paintbrush.
Each sloth also got a custom cake filled with their favorite treats: flowers, biscuits, leafy greens and a sweet potato icing.
Vivien is now 6 and Wookiee 23.
