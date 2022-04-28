Sidney Crosby named Penguins MVP

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the 10th time in his career, Sidney Crosby has been voted Penguins MVP by his teammates.

The only player in team history with more MVP recognitions is legend Mario Lemieux with 12 nods. Crosby also won the Player's Player Award, which goes to the player others feel exemplifies leadership both on and off the ice.

In his 17th season with the team, Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 84 points and is on pace to lead the team in scoring for the 12th time in his career, surpassing Lemieux's 11.

The honors come a day after the NHLPA voted Crosby the "most complete player" for the 2021-22 season.

The Penguins, who are heading to the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season, next take the ice on Friday against the Blue Jackets.