Penguins' Sidney Crosby voted 'most complete player' in NHLPA poll

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the "most complete player" in the 2021-22 NHL Players Association player poll.

Crosby got nearly 30 percent of the votes on ballots from almost 500 players from every club. He was also named the league's "best role model" with more than 42 percent of the votes.

Another Penguin was on the list: Amanda Kessel, who recently joined the team's executive management program, got a mention as the third best women's hockey player.

Crosby was also the second most mentioned skater when players were asked who they would want on their team if they needed to win one game.

To see all the results of the poll, click here.