3 people accused of assaulting, robbing women in North Shore bar restroom
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are accused of assaulting and robbing two women inside a bathroom at Shorty's on the North Shore.
Police shared photos of the trio on Twitter, asking for the public's help in trying to identify them. Police later said they'd been identified.
Police said they're suspects in an aggravated assault and robbery that happened inside the women's restroom at Shorty's on North Shore Drive earlier this month.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7201.
