Watch CBS News

3 people accused of assaulting, robbing women in North Shore bar restroom

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are accused of assaulting and robbing two women inside a bathroom at Shorty's on the North Shore. 

Police shared photos of the trio on Twitter, asking for the public's help in trying to identify them. Police later said they'd been identified. 

Police said they're suspects in an aggravated assault and robbery that happened inside the women's restroom at Shorty's on North Shore Drive earlier this month. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7201. 

First published on April 26, 2022 / 1:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.