3 people accused of assaulting, robbing women in North Shore bar restroom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are accused of assaulting and robbing two women inside a bathroom at Shorty's on the North Shore.

Police shared photos of the trio on Twitter, asking for the public's help in trying to identify them. Police later said they'd been identified.

Zone 1 detectives are attempting to identify the three individuals in the pictures below.

Info? Call (412) 323-7201.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7201.