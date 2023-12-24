Last-minute shoppers swarm Pittsburgh stores on Christmas Eve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This Christmas Eve, hundreds of last-minute shoppers swarmed stores across the region.

Though many people shop online, brick-and-mortar stores were just as busy this holiday season, especially leading up to Monday.

At Ross Park Mall on Sunday, holiday shopping was in full swing. Even at superstores like Costco, Walmart and Target and supermarkets like Aldi, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, shoppers were busy looking for last-minute gifts or food items.

Some Pittsburghers say you can't beat seeing the real thing in person when looking for the perfect gift, and the weather is making that easier.

"It's only 50 degrees," shopper Reuben King said. "So, to be out and spend some time outside, there is a lot of online shopping nowadays, nice to come back to the old days and old ways of shopping in person."

Many local stores will be closed on Christmas Day, so if you're waiting to pick anything up on Monday, you may be out of luck. Just make sure to check store hours before heading out.