Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheldon Jeter, Jr. expected to appear in Superior Court for appeal hearing

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Sheldon Jeter Jr. expected in Superior Court for appeal hearing
Sheldon Jeter Jr. expected in Superior Court for appeal hearing 01:14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A high-profile convicted murderer is expected in front of a Superior Court judge today for an appeal hearing.

Sheldon Jeter, Jr. is expected to appear today at the City-County Building for the hearing. 

Last year, a Beaver County jury found Jeter guilty of first-degree homicide in the shooting death of his close friend, Tyric Pugh.

RELATED STORIES: 

He was sentenced to life in prison. 

His attorney then filed for a mistrial, saying there were acts of a misconduct by a juror, who was married to Jeter's relative.

The juror also lived next door to the parents of Rachael DelTondo, who was shot and killed outside of their house.

DelTondo and Jeter had a romantic relationship. Jeter was questioned in her case, but was never charged.

The judge denied the request for a new trial. 

Now, Jeter's attorney will be back in court today to ask for a new trial after new information surfaced.

Stay with KDKA for the latest developing story.

Briana Smith
Briana Smith - KDKA

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor. If Briana isn't reporting in the field or behind the desk, you can find her volunteering, exercising, traveling, or spending time with family and friends.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 5:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.