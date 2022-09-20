Sheldon Jeter, Jr. expected to appear in Superior Court for appeal hearing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A high-profile convicted murderer is expected in front of a Superior Court judge today for an appeal hearing.

Sheldon Jeter, Jr. is expected to appear today at the City-County Building for the hearing.

Last year, a Beaver County jury found Jeter guilty of first-degree homicide in the shooting death of his close friend, Tyric Pugh.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

His attorney then filed for a mistrial, saying there were acts of a misconduct by a juror, who was married to Jeter's relative.

The juror also lived next door to the parents of Rachael DelTondo, who was shot and killed outside of their house.

DelTondo and Jeter had a romantic relationship. Jeter was questioned in her case, but was never charged.

The judge denied the request for a new trial.

Now, Jeter's attorney will be back in court today to ask for a new trial after new information surfaced.

