Sheet Pour Nachos recipe | Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh

This appetizer will be a hit at your tailgate party! Chef Janet Loughran is sharing her easy-to-make recipe for a cheesy sheet pour nacho spread.

Sheet Pour Nachos

1 large bag tortilla chips (about 12–14 oz)

16 oz Colby Jack cheese, shredded

8 oz Pepper Jack cheese, shredded (for half the nachos, optional)

1 lb cooked protein of choice (taco seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, or black beans)

1–2 jalapeños, thinly sliced (or jarred,optional)

1 large tomato, diced (or 1 cup pico de gallo, recipe to follow)

Drizzle lime crema (recipe to follow)

Pico de Gallo

4 roma tomatoes, diced

1 fresh jalapeño, stemmed and minced (deseeded if you want it less spicy or omit)

1/4 cup white onion, diced and rinsed

1/3 cup cilantro, finely chopped

1 lime, zested and juiced

1 tsp salt

Lime Crema

2 limes, zested and juiced

1 cup sour cream

1/4 cup milk

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/4 tsp black pepper

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the protein evenly on the parchment.

2. Sprinkle the colby jack and pepper jack on top.

3. Bake for 8–10 minutes, until the cheese is fully melted and bubbly.

4. Carefully lift one side of the parchment and tip the hot cheese mixture over the tray of tortilla chips.

5. Top with fresh tomato (or pico), lime crema and whatever other toppings you like. Serve immediately.