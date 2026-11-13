Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth nearly $2 million sold just outside of Pittsburgh

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket with a jackpot worth nearly $2 million was sold just outside the City of Pittsburgh earlier this week.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a Match 6 Lotto ticket with a jackpot of $1.8 million was sold at the Shaler Township Shop 'n Save on Babcock Boulevard. The ticket, sold on Thursday, matched all six winning numbers: 12-13-14-19-23-47 to win the jackpot.

As a bonus for selling the ticket, the Babcock Boulevard Shop 'n Save will get $10,000.

During Thursday's drawing, more than 50,000 other tickets won prizes worth various cash amounts, according to the lottery.

Winners have exactly one year from the drawing date to claim their prize, and the lottery says winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets and contact the lottery.

So far this year, there have been six lottery winners in Allegheny County who have won at least $1 million.

In March, a scratch-off worth $1 million was sold at the East Carson Street GetGo location on Pittsburgh's South Side.

Less than 10 days later, a $1.5 million-winning ticket was sold at UPMC Magee Women's Hospital.

Then, in June, another scratch-off worth $1 million was sold in Carnegie.

About a month later, the Uni-Mart on Lowrie Street sold a $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket.

One of the biggest winners of the year in Allegheny County happened in September when a 7-Eleven location in South Park Township sold a "The Hunt for $3,000,000" ticket.

Finally, back in October, a $1 million-winning "Snake, Rattle, and Roll" scratch-off was sold in Wilkins Township.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery that gives all its proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery has contributed more than $37 billion toward programs like transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and meals.