Scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold in South Park Township

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in South Park Township won $3 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said that a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket in "The Hunt for $3,000,000" game was sold at the 7-Eleven along Brownsville Road, netting that store a $10,000 bonus.

Scratch-offs are distributed randomly, so the Pennsylvania Lottery doesn't know where winning tickets will be sold. The lottery only learns where one has been bought after a prize has been claimed.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date, the lottery says. Winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

The winning ticket in South Park is the latest big winner in the Pittsburgh area.

Earlier this year, $1 million winning scratch-off tickets were sold at stores in Pittsburgh and in Carnegie.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery that gives all its proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery has contributed more than $37 billion toward programs like transportation, care services, prescription assistance and meals.