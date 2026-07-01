Scratch-off worth $1 million sold in Allegheny County

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Allegheny County won $1 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Million Dollar Win It All Scratch-Off was sold at the Uni-Mart on Lowrie Street in Pittsburgh, netting that store a $5,000 bonus.

Scratch-offs are distributed randomly, so the Pennsylvania Lottery doesn't know where winning tickets will be sold. The lottery only learns where one has been bought after a prize has been claimed.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date, the lottery says. Winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

It's the latest big winner in the Pittsburgh area. Another Million Dollar Win It All scratch-off worth $1 million was sold at the GetGo on Chestnut Street in Carnegie last month, and right after that, a Match 6 Lotto ticket sold at the Sheetz on Ehrman Road in Cranberry Township hit the jackpot, winning $1.27 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery that gives all its proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery has contributed more than $37 billion toward programs like transportation, care services, prescription assistance and meals.