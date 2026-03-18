Pittsburgh retailer sells $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Pittsburgh recently sold a $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket.

The lucky winner won the prize on the "$1,000,000 Winnings" scratch-off. The $20 game offers top prizes of $1 million.

The GetGo location at 3247 East Carson Street will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials emphasized that scratch-off tickets are distributed randomly, and neither the lottery nor its retailers know where winning tickets are sold until a prize is claimed. All lottery prizes over $5,000 are subject to state and federal taxes.

Winners are advised to immediately sign the back of their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's official end-sale date, which is posted on the lottery's website.

Since ticket sales began in 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery has contributed more than $37.2 billion to programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians, including transportation services, prescription assistance, senior centers and meal programs.