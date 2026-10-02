Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million sold in Allegheny County

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Another million-dollar-winning lottery ticket has been sold in the Pittsburgh area. 

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a scratch-off ticket worth a $1 million prize was sold in Allegheny County. 

"Snake, Rattle, and Roll," a $20 scratch-off game with prizes up to $1 million, had a ticket sold at the Sunoco gas station on William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township. 

As a bonus for selling the winning ticket, the gas station will receive a $5,000 bonus. 

The million-dollar-winning scratch-off ticket was sold just about a week after a $3 million-winning scratch-off ticket was sold in South Park Township

This is the eighth scratch-off winning ticket sold in western Pennsylvania so far this year to total at least $1 million in winnings.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says that scratch-offs are distributed randomly, which means it and retailers do not know where the winning tickets are sold, and the lottery only learns where the winning tickets are sold after the prize has been claimed.

Officials are also once again reminding players that scratch-off prizes expire one year after the game's end-sale date. Winners are asked to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481. 

Since 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery has provided more than $38 billion to help fund transportation, care services, and other local services to Pennsylvania's senior citizens. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue