Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million sold in Allegheny County

Another million-dollar-winning lottery ticket has been sold in the Pittsburgh area.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a scratch-off ticket worth a $1 million prize was sold in Allegheny County.

"Snake, Rattle, and Roll," a $20 scratch-off game with prizes up to $1 million, had a ticket sold at the Sunoco gas station on William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township.

As a bonus for selling the winning ticket, the gas station will receive a $5,000 bonus.

The million-dollar-winning scratch-off ticket was sold just about a week after a $3 million-winning scratch-off ticket was sold in South Park Township.

This is the eighth scratch-off winning ticket sold in western Pennsylvania so far this year to total at least $1 million in winnings.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says that scratch-offs are distributed randomly, which means it and retailers do not know where the winning tickets are sold, and the lottery only learns where the winning tickets are sold after the prize has been claimed.

Officials are also once again reminding players that scratch-off prizes expire one year after the game's end-sale date. Winners are asked to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Since 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery has provided more than $38 billion to help fund transportation, care services, and other local services to Pennsylvania's senior citizens.