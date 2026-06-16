$1 million-winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Allegheny County

One Pennsylvania Lottery player has become the state's newest millionaire after winning the $1 million top prize off a scratch-off ticket.

The winning ticket for the $50 "Million Win It All" game was sold at the GetGo location along Chestnut Street in Carnegie. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The scratch-off offers top prizes of $1 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says scratch-off tickets are distributed randomly, meaning the lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The lottery only learns where winning tickets are sold after a prize has been claimed.

Lottery officials remind winners to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date. Prizes of more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

Since ticket sales began in 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery has contributed more than $37.2 billion to programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians, including transportation services, prescription assistance, senior centers, and meal programs.