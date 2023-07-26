One person dies from injuries after house fire in Shaler Township

2 in critical condition after house fire in Shaler

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One of the people rescued from a house fire in Shaler Township has died, sources said.

Crews were called to a fire in Shaler Township on July 25, 2023. KDKA

A source tells KDKA's Ross Guidotti that the person died following the blaze on Burchfield Road late on Tuesday night.

Two people at the scene were hospitalized in critical condition.

One person was outside the house when crews arrived and received CPR. The other person was rescued from the home. The fire chief said both were not breathing when they were found.

When crews arrived at scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames, the fire chief said.

The home was destroyed and an investigation is now underway to determine cause.