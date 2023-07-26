2 in critical condition after house fire in Shaler Township

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people are in critical condition after a fire in Shaler Township on Tuesday night.

Crews battled the blaze at a home on Burchfield Road. The fire chief said when crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

One person was outside the house when crews arrived and received CPR. The other person was rescued from the home. The fire chief said both were not breathing when they were found.

The fire destroyed the home. An investigation is underway.