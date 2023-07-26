Watch CBS News
Local News

2 in critical condition after house fire in Shaler Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: July 25, 2023
KDKA News Update PM: July 25, 2023 01:58

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people are in critical condition after a fire in Shaler Township on Tuesday night.

Crews battled the blaze at a home on Burchfield Road. The fire chief said when crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

One person was outside the house when crews arrived and received CPR. The other person was rescued from the home. The fire chief said both were not breathing when they were found. 

The fire destroyed the home. An investigation is underway.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 9:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.