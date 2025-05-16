Video shows neighbor in Pennsylvania help rescue driver stranded in flood waters

Woman grateful for neighbor's kindness after rescuing her from flooded car in Marple Township

Woman grateful for neighbor's kindness after rescuing her from flooded car in Marple Township

Woman grateful for neighbor's kindness after rescuing her from flooded car in Marple Township

A fast-moving, impactful storm brought heavy downpours and powerful wind gusts that toppled trees, impacting neighborhoods throughout the greater Philadelphia area on Friday.

The downpours and flooding swamped streets across the region, including in Marple Township, where a neighbor helped rescue a woman from her flooded car.

Just before noon, the skies opened up over parts of Springfield and Marple townships. Driving rain fell for an extended period of time near Route 1 and Sproul Road.

The intensity of the rain only increased, and not long after, a call for help was made.

Marple Township police rushed to an area where there was a reported water rescue. A Subaru was stranded in flood waters; in an area neighbors say is no stranger to flooding, estimating it happens about once a year.

CBS Philadelphia

Inside the Subaru was Kathy Wielgus of Drexel Hill. CBS News Philadelphia obtained video that shows a neighbor approaching the car to try and help.

CBS Philadelphia

Wielgus explained how she got out a short time later, thankful for the people who rushed to help her.

"He came out and he opened the door, grabbed my bags first, and then he came and grabbed my arm and just pulled me out of the car," Wielgus said. "We were both like soaked with water and [he] gave me a towel, gave me a water. It was very unbelievable, so sweet and cordial."

Wielgus said her car's navigation system took her a roundabout way instead of the Blue Route because parts of the highway were also flooded.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were affected, with Pennsylvania State Police restricting traffic. County officials said there were no reports of injuries in connection with the flooding.

"I never ever come this way, and I should have went with my heart and go the regular way," Wielgus said. "I know you're not supposed to do this, but the puddle seemed low, and then as I got through, I was stuck. And I tried to open the door, and I couldn't get out, and these people here is just awesome. They saved my life. He came out and pulled me out of the car."