Severe storms with heavy rain and wind possible in Philadelphia region Friday morning

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a cluster of severe storms that could move across the Philadelphia region on Friday morning.

NEXT Weather Alert for Philadelphia Friday morning due to possibility of severe storms

Strong to severe storms will be possible across the entire Delaware Valley on Friday morning, especially south of the I-78 corridor.

It appears a weakening cluster of strong-to-severe storms will arrive from west to east between 8 and 11 a.m. on Friday. Due to the possible storms, a NEXT Weather Alert will be in effect for the region.

The primary threat from the storms will be damaging winds with heavy rain, but there's also a chance of small hail. A brief tornado is also possible, even though there's only a 2% risk across Delaware.



Philadelphia weather forecast for rest of the week

The Gulf Coast storm exits on Thursday, but just as quickly, another system arrives from the west. Warmth also surges into the area ahead of that system, and highs will climb back to the 80s to end the week.

Saturday will be warm with highs in the mid-80s and some sun prior to the frontal passage, so we'll have to watch for potential strong or severe storms later in the afternoon or evening.

Sunday into next week looks more seasonable and sunny. Make those outdoor plans now for Sunday afternoon and soak in the sunshine, mild temps, and dry air!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for morning storms. High of 82, low of 63.

Saturday: A.m. storm clearing. High of 87, low of 66.

Sunday: Sunny, nice. High of 75, low of 63.

Monday: Sunny. High of 74, low of 58.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 72, low of 51.

Wednesday: Shower chance. High of 67, low of 54.

Thursday: Tracking rain. High of 61, low of 54.

