Storms flood roads, spur multiple water rescues in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

Strong storms packing high winds and heavy rain flooded roads and knocked out power for thousands of people in Delaware County and other areas in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Dispatchers across Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties said crews were responding to multiple water rescues with cars stuck in water.

Emergency responders were dealing with several flooded roads in West Chester, Pennsylvania, according to police and county officials there. Public information officer Dave March shared this photo with us showing a car submerged in water.

A rainfall total map showing which areas of Pennsylvania and New Jersey were hardest hit by rain. West Chester is under the pink area signaling the heaviest rainfall. National Weather Service

The area was one of the hardest hit by the storm, with preliminary rainfall estimates from the National Weather Service indicating 2-3 inches of rain fell Friday.

A vehicle stuck in the water on a street in Marple Township, Pennsylvania. CBS News Philadelphia

In Marple Township, a car was stuck in the water and crews were called out to make a rescue before the driver got out on their own.

On I-76, travelers were dealing with standing water on the highway. Total Traffic cameras showed cars splashing through and reducing speeds on the road.

Vehicles driving through heavy water on I-76 Total Traffic/PennDOT

Over 1,900 people in Delaware County, 1,800 people in Montgomery County and 1,600 people in Chester County were without power Friday afternoon, according to PECO's outage tracker. There were several hundred outages in Bucks County as well but those numbers were dropping.

The outages affect less than 5% of the customers in those counties.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

