Tornado warning issued for parts of Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A tornado warning has been issued for parts of the Pittsburgh area including parts of Beaver County, Allegheny County, and Washington County.

The warning has been issued through 2:00 a.m. for those areas and a tornado watch has been extended into Armstrong, Westmoreland, and Indiana counties.

The storm is expected to move through the Moon Township, Ambridge, Sewickley, Imperial, Leetsdale, Robinson Township, Coraopolis, Kennedy Township, Stowe Township, Avalon, Emsworth, and Ben Avon areas before 2:00 a.m.

Tornado Warning including Franklin Park PA, Carnot-Moon PA and Economy PA until 2:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/SKVJFaBERD — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 8, 2024

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for numerous other parts of the area until 2:15 a.m. including Pittsburgh, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, McMurray, McKeesport, Jeannette, Canonsburg, Gastonville, West Mifflin, Baldwin, Upper St. Clair, Scott Township, Whitehall, South Park Township, Robinson Township, Munhall, Cecil-Bishop, Jefferson Hills, North Versailles, and Brentwood.

The National Weather Service says that radar has confirmed a tornado in a storm just west of Irondale, Ohio that is heading towards the Pittsburgh area.

Confirmed tornado is on the ground in northern Hancock County, Ohio, moving into western Beaver County near Harshaville, PA. If you're in the path of this storm, TAKE COVER NOW! pic.twitter.com/uV3niTbX1g — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 8, 2024

The National Weather Service says that storms like this could produce significant damage and you should move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos