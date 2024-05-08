Tornado warning issued for parts of Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A tornado warning has been issued for parts of the Pittsburgh area including parts of Beaver County, Allegheny County, and Washington County.
The warning has been issued through 2:00 a.m. for those areas and a tornado watch has been extended into Armstrong, Westmoreland, and Indiana counties.
The storm is expected to move through the Moon Township, Ambridge, Sewickley, Imperial, Leetsdale, Robinson Township, Coraopolis, Kennedy Township, Stowe Township, Avalon, Emsworth, and Ben Avon areas before 2:00 a.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for numerous other parts of the area until 2:15 a.m. including Pittsburgh, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, McMurray, McKeesport, Jeannette, Canonsburg, Gastonville, West Mifflin, Baldwin, Upper St. Clair, Scott Township, Whitehall, South Park Township, Robinson Township, Munhall, Cecil-Bishop, Jefferson Hills, North Versailles, and Brentwood.
The National Weather Service says that radar has confirmed a tornado in a storm just west of Irondale, Ohio that is heading towards the Pittsburgh area.
The National Weather Service says that storms like this could produce significant damage and you should move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
