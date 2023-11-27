Snowmaking begins at Seven Springs Mountain Resort

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) — Snowmaking has begun at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

Dust off those goggles and snow boots because snowmaking is running full steam at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. It won't be long, officials say, before skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes.

"We have people coming and calling us, from as early as the beginning of October, asking when we're going to fire up and when we're going to open for the season," general manager Brett Cook said.

Cook said the recent blasts of arctic air in the area allowed the snowmaking teams to activate the systems on Friday night. He said crews intend to run it continuously to get a 3-foot base for as long as conditions allow.

"We look at the weather, we look at the humidity, the amount of weather that's coming in the long-term forecast, short-term forecast," Cook said.

In addition to the fake snow, Cook said a bit more natural snow is needed before the resort's 33 slopes and trails can open. He hopes it won't be long.

"If we have about four, five days of round-the-clock snow-making time," Cook said. "It's usually enough for us to open up. Again, really depends on the humidity and the weather. The colder it is, the drier it is, the more snow we can push out."

And if winter sports are not your thing, the resort has other activities to take advantage of while your family hits the slopes. Seven Springs Mountain Resort has 12 restaurants, shops and a spa.