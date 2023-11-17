"Forever An Eagle:" Serra Catholic High School adds memorial to basketball court in memory of student killed in crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Earlier this year, Serra Catholic High School student Samantha Kalkbrenner was killed in a school van crash.

While the loss of a beloved student has understandably shaken the community, they've still been able to come together to honor her life and keep her memory alive.

That continued this week when a memorial to Kalkbrenner was unveiled in the school's gym.

The William J. Clearly Court now has the Eagle logo with the message "Sam: Forever An Eagle, Class of 2026."

It sits right in front of where the cheerleaders perform during games - otherwise known as "The Nest."

Since Kalkbrenner was killed on September 20, the community has come together to remember her, including the cheerleaders raising money for her family.

"She was the beating heart of her class," Serra Catholic Principal Robert Childs said, holding back tears as he spoke in the days following the crash. "Remembering her will not be difficult because she was loved by all," Childs said. "Her perpetual smile radiated joy and love to all she met."