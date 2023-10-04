Cheerleaders selling items to raise money for family of teen killed in Pittsburgh-area school van crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a new online shop selling items to help the family of a teenager who was killed in a school van crash last month.

Serra Catholic High School student and cheerleader Samantha Kalkbrenner died when the school van she was in was involved in a serious crash.

Now, several weeks later, her cheerleading team is selling merchandise to benefit her family.

The new website with the online store has items available that support safe driving, with the clothing also representing her 'bridge' personality.

Serra Catholic High School student Samantha Kalkbrenner was killed in a school van crash in Dravosburg on Sept. 20, 2023. Serra Catholic High School

"She was the beating heart of her class," Serra Catholic Principal Robert Childs said, holding back tears as he spoke in the days following the crash. "Remembering her will not be difficult because she was loved by all," Childs said. "Her perpetual smile radiated joy and love to all she met."

"We will always be here for you as we grieve together for this beautiful child who God called home too soon," Childs said during an emotional prayer service following the tragic crash.

On the new merchandise website, There are hoodies, t-shirts, and a window sticker available.

They all read 'Drive safe. Somebody loves you. #SmilingForSam.'

To visit the online store and purchase items, click here.

All proceeds will go to the Kalkbrenner family.