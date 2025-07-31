Security will be heightened for Steelers Fest and "Friday Night Lights" practice on Friday

A record crowd of fans is expected on Friday in Latrobe for Steelers Fest at Legion Keener Park and the team's Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

Because of the recent shooting in New York City that was targeting workers at the NFL offices in Midtown Manhattan, security at both events will be heightened.

City of Latrobe Police Department Chief Richard Bosco said fans should expect to see a lot of uniformed officers, police dogs and drones in and around the event.

"We will have remote cameras," Bosco said. "We will have participation from the school police, from the Steelers security teams, our own police department, the county park police will be there assisting us with bomb dogs, and we will sweep the areas before during and after the games."

The chief said that everyone coming in for the Steelers' practice should treat it as though they are going to an NFL game on any given Sunday.

Bosco also said that part of the security precautions for Friday will be to close traffic to the stadium at 5 p.m. when gates open, which means, unless someone has a handicap placard, most of the 4,000-plus fans coming out for Steelers Fest during the day and the 12,000-plus fans expected for Friday Night Lights will have to park in town and walk to the stadium.

"All of our parking facilities, our on-street parking meters and our parking garages and our parking lots will be free parking, (fans) don't have to pay for the parking," Bosco said. "We do want people to use the accessible street parking, parking garages and the parking lots and if at all possible, please stay out of the residential areas because obviously people coming home from work will need a place to park their cars."

Above all, the chief said attendees should give themselves extra time if they are coming to Latrobe on Friday, have patients, and if they see something unusual or out of the norm, report it to local police.

Steelers Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday Night Lights starts at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m.